Odisha train crash: J'khand team reaches Balasore to assist injured from state

A five-member team, including a doctor, reached Odisha’s Balasore on Sunday to assist those from Jharkhand, who were injured in the triple train accident there, for their treatment. The team has so far found around 50 people from Jharkhand were injured and two killed in the train crash, he said. “We have got a list of around 35 people, who were injured in the accident. Apart from them, we also received information about 11 injured people, who are from our state, but their details are not found in the database here. They are being searched through various sources,'' Jharkhand labour secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who is leading the team, told PTI over the phone.

Sharma also said two persons from Jharkhand’s Godda district were killed in the accident. “Their bodies are being sent to Godda,” he said.

Apart from the labour secretary, Ranchi deputy commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Dr Ajit Kumar from Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital and two others are also in the team. They were sent to Balasore at the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren on Saturday had tweeted that a team from Jharkhand, comprising officials and doctors, would go to the neighbouring state by helicopter.

Sharma said that arrangements are being made to send those who received minor injuries in the accident to their respective homes in Jharkhand.

“We met a couple of injured persons in hospital, who have fracture issues. They are being treated here. They would be brought to Jharkhand, once doctors allow them to travel,” he said.

At least 275 people were killed and 1,175 injured in the triple train accident in Balasore.

Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in Friday's accident, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash.

