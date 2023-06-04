Left Menu

Stray dog attacks boy in Hyderabad

A 10-year-old boy suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked him when he was playing in front of his house at Suraram area here on Sunday, civic officials said.The incident which happened in the evening was caught on CCTV camera.The boy has been taken to a hospital while the dog that bit him was caught, they said adding the child suffered injuries including on his hands.An official said the 10-year-old was playing in front of his house when the dog, which was loitering in the locality, suddenly turned towards him.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a gruesome incident in February, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

