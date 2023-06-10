Left Menu

No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport -NHK

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry. No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 11:51 IST
No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport -NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT). The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet - a part at the tip of its plane's right wing - collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway. The collision damaged the Thai airplane's winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight, the airline said. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

Eva was not available for comment immediately. Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023