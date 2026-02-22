Left Menu

Mystery and Questions Surround Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

A preliminary report on the plane crash that killed NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be released by February 28. The incident has led to speculation, with allegations of irregularities and demands for resignations. MP Murlidhar Mohol stated that the report will clarify details about the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:24 IST
Mystery and Questions Surround Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
plane crash
  • Country:
  • India

The forthcoming preliminary report on the tragic Learjet 45 plane crash, which resulted in the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is anticipated to be released by February 28. This announcement comes from Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, highlighting intense speculation surrounding the crash.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns about potential irregularities linked to the aircraft's ownership and operation, calling for a comprehensive probe. He has suggested connections between the aircraft company and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's party, demanding Naidu's resignation pending investigation completion.

The civil aviation ministry insists that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already addressed all concerns through a press release. Nonetheless, the public eagerly awaits the official report for further clarity, due within 30 days of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
2
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
4
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026