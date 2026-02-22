Mystery and Questions Surround Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

The forthcoming preliminary report on the tragic Learjet 45 plane crash, which resulted in the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is anticipated to be released by February 28. This announcement comes from Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, highlighting intense speculation surrounding the crash.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised concerns about potential irregularities linked to the aircraft's ownership and operation, calling for a comprehensive probe. He has suggested connections between the aircraft company and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu's party, demanding Naidu's resignation pending investigation completion.

The civil aviation ministry insists that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already addressed all concerns through a press release. Nonetheless, the public eagerly awaits the official report for further clarity, due within 30 days of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)