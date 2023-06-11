Road accident in UP leaves two dead

Two persons were killed when a speeding container truck ran over them outside the Haj House here on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Sarojininagar police station, Shailendra Giri, said the two had come here to see off their relatives going for the Haj pilgrimage.

The deceased have been identified as Atif (28) and Firoz (46), both hailing from Azamgarh district.

The truck driver fled from the spot.

