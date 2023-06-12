US judge delays American Airlines, JetBlue injunction date

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin on Monday delayed the effective date of a permanent injunction after ruling American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must end their Northeast Alliance (NEA) they used to coordinate flights and pool revenue.

Sorokin initially said the injunction would take effect June 20. He said Monday he would now make the effective date 21 days after he issues a final judgment. On Friday, the airlines asked Sorokin to allow them to continue mutual frequent flyer recognition and codeshare arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)