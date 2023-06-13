MP: Couple killed as car falls into ditch

A couple died after the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred near Jatara, some 45 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night. Jatara police station in-charge Himanshu Bhindia said that a 67-year-old man, who was driving the car, and his 63-year-old wife died in the accident. The car fell into an 8-foot-deep ditch after the man at the wheel lost control of the vehicle, killing the couple on the spot, he said. After being alerted by passersby, police reached the spot and took the bodies out, he said.

