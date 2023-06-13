Left Menu

British police dealing with "ongoing serious incident" in Nottingham

British police said they were dealing with an "ongoing serious incident" in the central English city of Nottingham, where multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended. Pictures on Twitter showed main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape, and officers looking relatively calm.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:20 IST
British police dealing with "ongoing serious incident" in Nottingham
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British police said they were dealing with an "ongoing serious incident" in the central English city of Nottingham, where multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended.

Pictures on Twitter showed main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape, and officers looking relatively calm. National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, which co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services, were also on the scene. Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) that six roads were closed and it would provide further updates in due course.

"Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident," the police said. The city's tram network said it had suspended operations until further notice due to the incident.

A lawmaker from the area, Robert Jenrick, tweeted to say he was being kept up to date with events, before he later deleted it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023