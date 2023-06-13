"Zero tolerance," says Air India after pilots grounded for inviting woman into cockpit

Air India, which grounded two of its pilots for "breach of regulations" over inviting a woman friend into the cockpit during a Delhi-Leh flight last week on Tuesday said that it has a "just culture" approach to all safety-related events and followed a "zero tolerance" approach for any deliberate breaches in its regulations. "Air India has a Just Culture approach to all safety-related events and has zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The Air India management acted against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised woman passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft. "A female friend of an AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded and off-rostered by Air India," a top Air India official told ANI.

Responding to the incident, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the procedures. "Air India formed a committee for the detail investigations and a probe is underway," an official told ANI

The Leh route is one of the most difficult and sensitive air routes in the country in terms of safety and security and allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit in a commercial aircraft amounts to a violation of law. "Landing at Leh airport is one of the toughest operations across country due to the high altitude mountainous terrain and sensitive too due to the presence of the country's defence forces bases. Moreover, to operate in this terrain requires a very good health record due to insufficient oxygen levels and due to this only highly skilled pilots with good health record should be deployed for Leh operations," aviation expert Vipul Saxena said.

The DGCA recently suspended the license of an Air India pilot who welcomed his woman friend into the cockpit of Air India flight AI-915 on the Dubai to Delhi route on February 27 this year. The DGCA also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the airline for allegedly not taking prompt and effective action in the cockpit violation incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)