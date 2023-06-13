Left Menu

Emirates to offer premium economy class on its Airbus A380 flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru

The airline said it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from the two Indian airports -- Mumbai and Bengaluru, featuring the new premium economy seats. Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates Premium Economy seats on EK500501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568569, Emirates said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:22 IST
Emirates to offer premium economy class on its Airbus A380 flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gulf carrier Emirates on Tuesday announced that it will offer premium economy class, offering more legroom, on its Airbus A380 flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 30. The airline said it will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft from the two Indian airports -- Mumbai and Bengaluru, featuring the new premium economy seats. Travellers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route can book Emirates' Premium Economy seats on EK500/501, while customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569, Emirates said in a statement. ''We are rolling out our much-awaited offering, premium economy, to our customers at two points in India -- Bengaluru and Mumbai -- which are served by our A380 aircraft,'' said Mohammed Sarhan, Vice President for India and Nepal at Emirates. Emirates operates to and from nine destinations -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram -- in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023