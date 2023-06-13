AAFT Maintains its Reign as the Leading Force in Film Production

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) proudly stands as the unparalleled leader in film production, boasting the largest and most prestigious film production wing in the industry. Renowned for its ground-breaking approach to education, AAFT is the sole film institute that consistently produces full-length feature films, TV serials, and an astonishing number of short films, collaborating closely with its talented and passionate cinema students.

AAFT's commitment to providing its students with an unparalleled level of exposure is second to none. By working on these professional projects, students receive an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in the intricacies of the industry, gaining hands-on experience and preparing themselves for real-world challenges. The institute's dedication to their growth and development is evident in the numerous films and TV serials they have successfully produced. Among the remarkable productions from AAFT's illustrious portfolio are the critically acclaimed films Sahi Kaha Tumne, Aaghat, Nimantran, Prashan, Arrial, Firki, Dev-Ansh Son of God, Lost, The Few Seconds Feeling, Coffee House, Riyasat, Dard E Disco, and I Am, each contributing to the rich tapestry of cinematic excellence.

Additionally, the institute has produced captivating TV serials such as Yog Chaya (13 episodes), Teen Canteen (26 episodes), and the enthralling series Kashmir (6 episodes). Moreover, AAFT has achieved a remarkable milestone by partnering with Marwah Films and Video Production, securing a coveted spot in the prestigious World Book of Records for their extraordinary achievement of producing 3300 exceptional short films. This feat has not only amplified AAFT's reputation but has also provided opportunities for over 15,000 talented filmmakers from 140 countries. As the film industry continues to evolve, AAFT remains at the forefront, equipping its students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary to thrive in this competitive domain. By nurturing future filmmakers and celebrating their accomplishments, AAFT solidifies its position as the undisputed vanguard of film production, driving innovation and excellence in cinema.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)