Left Menu

Overall average airfares on a downward trend on various domestic routes: Official data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:31 IST
Overall average airfares on a downward trend on various domestic routes: Official data

The overall average airfares on ten domestic routes, including Delhi-Srinagar, are on the decline, and the trend is likely to continue in the coming weeks also, according to an analysis based on data compiled by aviation regulator DGCA.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in airfares on certain routes, mainly due to a capacity crunch and suspension of operations by crisis-hit Go First.

Against this backdrop, concerns have been expressed in various quarters, and the civil aviation ministry on June 6 asked airlines to devise a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing of air tickets.

An analysis of airfares based on a select week-on-week comparison for a period till July 13 showed that the average ticket prices are on the decline.

The data has been compiled by the tariff monitoring unit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The ten routes are Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Delhi-Leh, Leh-Delhi, Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Pune, Pune-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Delhi and Delhi-Ahmedabad.

Sources at the ministry said the overall average airfares are on the decline in these routes, except that on the Mumbai-Delhi route.

The surge in airfares has been mainly witnessed on routes that were operated by Go First, which has not flown since May 3.

On June 5, during a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, airline representatives were asked to self-regulate fares, and also put in place a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing of air tickets.

Airfares are deregulated in India.

A ministry official on Tuesday said there are no plans for regulating the fares and that introducing fare caps on various routes will lead to market distortion.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Scindia said fares have been reduced by up to 60 per cent and are likely to decline further on certain routes that had seen an increase in fares.

He also said DGCA is closely monitoring the situation.

''This is no ordinary situation for civil aviation. After two years of ZERO flights taking off due to COVID-19, the sector, GLOBALLY is now faced with tough supply chain challenges (also the primary reason for grounding of Go First fleet).

''And so, airlines are unable to induct aircraft immediately. However, we had foreseen the issue long back, and had pro-actively liberalised the wet lease policy,'' Scindia had said on Monday.

Wet lease policy refers to the leasing of aircraft by airlines wherein crew, among others, are provided by the lessors concerned. It is usually done as a short-term measure to address capacity constraints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

 Global
2
FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

 United States
3
Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

 France
4
QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250 Mn

QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023