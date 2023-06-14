PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - Inflation is "taking a lot longer" than hoped to come down, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday, as investors bet on further interest rate rises on the back of strong wage data.

- U.S. grains merchant Bunge is to buy Glencore- backed Viterra in a cash and shares deal, creating an agricultural behemoth to rival the largest trading houses that move grains, oilseeds and pulses from farm to consumers. - EY's global chief executive Carmine Di Sibio has told partners he plans to retire next year, sparking a race to lead the accounting and consulting firm after the collapse of his plan to split it in two.

- The Croatian government put pressure on German insurer Allianz SE and threatened it with regulatory action after a local pension fund it controls pulled out of a deal that involved a 500 million euro ($539.40 million) payment to Russian bank Sberbank. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

