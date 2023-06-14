Left Menu

Railways launches novel self-propelled inspection car in Vijayawada division

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-06-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 09:45 IST
Railways launches novel self-propelled inspection car in Vijayawada division
  • Country:
  • India

Demonstrating a technological advancement in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, Vijayawada Division has introduced a self-propelling inspection car (SPIC) that does not require a locomotive to haul it.

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the inspection car built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore will free locomotives from being used for inspecting railway infrastructure, including reducing the cost of operations.

As a consequence, the freed locomotives can now better focus on running passenger trains.

''SPIC would negate the use of locomotive for hauling inspection cars/saloons meant for inspection,'' Vijayawada divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan said in an official release on Tuesday as he inaugurated the inspection car at the diesel loco shed.

He noted that the 32-seat inspection car would be handy to undertake inspection of level crossings, overhead equipment, tracks and stations in the division.

Besides these utilities, Mohan observed that SPIC will save time, fuel, turnaround time and resources by engaging the spare locomotives for hauling passenger trains.

A 340 HP diesel-electric power pack slung under the SPIC will propel it while a 40 KVA DA set will run the air conditioning, lights and fans.

Further, the inspection car comes in a stainless steel body coach with aerodynamically designed driving cab, external CCTV cameras, LED display on driver desk and onboard WiFi for better communication, including direct and indirect LED interior lighting and GPS capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023