Fire in hosiery factory in Punjab

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the godown of a hosiery factory situated in a densely populated residential locality on Bindraban road here, police said on Wednesday.

It took more than an hour for two fire tenders to put out the fire that broke out on Tuesday night.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, they said. Factory stock lying in the godown was gutted in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

