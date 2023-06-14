Schwarzkopf Professional presents Essential Looks 2023

PNN New Delhi [India], June 14: Leading Global Haircare Brand Schwarzkopf Professional recently announced Essential Looks 2023, a flagship property by the brand that delivers key trends in hair. Flagging off Essential Looks in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi, lead stylists Deepak Jalhan and Vaisakhi Haria, deep dived into haircut and Color trends for 2023.

Essential looks- a trend-based educational tool, curates the latest movements in hair and Fashion. Kickstarting it by unravelling three key global trends- Virtual Eden, Selfhood and Misfits, Essential Looks reveals these trends that dictate everything- from the catwalk to the High Street. Taking inspiration from this, for this edition, we have partnered with some of the industry's most sought-after talents- Deepak Jalhan and Vaisakhi Haria. Both established, they have brought a unique group of artisans together, who are united not only by their level of expertise and knowledge but also by their passion for hair. Our creators have not only played their part, crafting the inspirational hair and imagery. We place Hairdressers at the centre of everything we do and Essential Looks is an important part of how they bring that to life by delivering the tools and support hairdressers need today, to become the hairdresser they want to be tomorrow.

This season our 3 diverse trends are based around the growing importance of energy and feeling when it comes to defining both the individual's and the collective's sense of style and aesthetic. Inspired by Virtual Eden, Elysian Fields - a futuristic romanticism that is realised by long flowing hair and silhouette-hugging garments. Oneself, taking a cue from Selfhood expresses the undone textures and youthful optimism are a window into the new generation and their carefree pursuit of protopian living, where it's more about progress rather than perfection. And finally, Beatniks, derived from The Misfits trend represent those who colour outside the lines, who reject the established way of things and live in the shadows. Kickstarted in Bangalore on 6th June, Essential Looks then travelled to Delhi on 8th June, 13th June in Mumbai and will finally conclude at Kolkata on 27th June.

Commenting on the launch of Essential Looks 2023, Deepak Jalhan said "I am thrilled to partner with Schwarzkopf Professional to launch the first edition of Essential Looks in India. Over the past couple of months, we have worked extensively to curate ideas that are not only artistic but also wearable. Our collaborative vision for Essential Looks is for it to be a platform for all things creative in hair, a tool to predict and direct trends and set a benchmark for fellow artists" Commenting on the launch of Essential Looks 2023, Vaisakhi Haria said "As a hair artist, I always wanted to create a property like Essential Looks, a one stop place for the latest in hair trends. When Schwarzkopf Professional approached me for Essential Looks, I was excited about curating it with them. We have created a creative platform that will empower artists with freedom to express themselves, heres to many more editions of Essential Looks"

