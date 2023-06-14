Left Menu

Jettwings Airways, first airline from northeast India, receives govt's clearance

Once fully approved for flight operations, Jettwings Airways will be the first ever company from the northeast India region to operate airline operations in the country.

Image: Twitter/Jettwings Airways. Image Credit: ANI
Jettwings Airways on Wednesday announced that it has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to operate as 'Scheduled Commuter Air Transport Services' in the country's northeastern region. Jettwings Airways, which is all set to soar in the Indian skies, will have its base in Guwahati.

Once fully approved for flight operations, Jettwings Airways will be the first ever company from the northeast India region to operate airline operations in the country. The to-be-launched airline plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers, leveraging the Centre's UDAN scheme to a number of destinations in the northeast and eastern region initially. Connecting hilly northeast Indian towns with air connectivity will help cut down travel time drastically.

"We believe that under the UDAN scheme, we have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the Northeast region by improving connectivity and creating new economic opportunities," said Sanjive Narain, Chairman of Jettwings Airways. Post all regulatory approvals and AOC (Air Operator Certificate) from the civil aviation regulator DGCA, the airline, with its base in Guwahati, plans to introduce a fleet of modern flight deck turbo fan aircraft in addition to turbo-propelled ones for regional connectivity.

"Once we are granted the AOC, we strongly believe and commit to becoming a reliable and sustainable airline with its roots deeply entrenched in North East India, connecting unique yet important destinations. An airline born in the North East with the sense of doing business in India was much needed and Jettwings Airways shall strive to achieve the same in the next few months of our preparations as we near take off," said Sanjay Aditya Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Jettwings Airlines. Depending on the airline's success after its formal launch, it will plan to expand its operations beyond northeast India and neighbouring countries.

The Jettwings Airways fleet will initially have four 80-seater aircraft and they are confident to start operations in October. The airline has already begun hiring human resources in various departments. (ANI)

