Left Menu

Piyush Goyal hails Quality Control Orders as game changer for leather sector

Shri Goyal discussed the implementation of QCOs on 24 footwear products from 1st July 2023 with the stakeholders and deliberated upon ways to effectively implement the QCOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:03 IST
Piyush Goyal hails Quality Control Orders as game changer for leather sector
Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has hailed the Quality Control Orders for the leather industry as a game changer for the sector. While interacting with the representatives from the Indian Footwear Industry today in New Delhi, the Minister said that the QCOs will establish the brand of India and enhance the value of Indian products. The Industry leaders from various Leather sector associations welcomed the Quality Control Orders (QCOs), saying that they will work towards adoption of QCOs.

Shri Goyal discussed the implementation of QCOs on 24 footwear products from 1st July 2023 with the stakeholders and deliberated upon ways to effectively implement the QCOs. The Minister emphasized that the QCOs will be implemented in letter and spirit with effect from 1st July 2023 for the 24 products.

However, for 5 standards which have been revised recently, the manufacturers making the products as per these revised specifications will be given an additional time of 6 months to comply with the QCOs  with effect from 1st January 2024. Further, the QCOs shall come into effect for small scale industries from 1st January 2024 and for micro scale industries from 1st July 2024.

Shri Piyush Goyal appealed to the Indian industry to work with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to formulate standards for products which are presently not covered under these standards, so that these can also be brought under QCOs after 6 months of the notification of these standards.

The Minister announced that BIS will reduce the Testing Charges for the footwear products under the QCOs by 80 percent for the Certified Start-ups and micro industrial units.

Shri Goyal also made an important announcement that from next Monday i.e. 19th June, 2023, BIS will dedicate one hour on every working day for interaction through video conference facility. Director General, BIS, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari was asked to give wide publicity to this arrangement and ensure that queries or complaints are duly registered and promptly responded to.

The Minister appealed to the Indian  industry to effectively implement these Quality Control Orders and manufacture and supply good quality footwear as prescribed in Indian Standards to consumers. He emphasized that quality and consumers play an important role in driving economic growth of the country. He urged all stakeholders to work together towards strengthening the quality ecosystem in the country and meeting consumer needs.

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India; Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS and Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary (DPIIT) were also present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023