Two killed, 24 injured in two separate accidents in Himachal

Two people were killed and 24 injured in two separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Hamirpur districts on Wednesday.

In Kullu district, two people died on the spot while five others including the driver of the bus suffered injuries when the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Traihan Mor in Bashona village of Bhuntar.

The deceased were identified as Godawari (40) and Vijay Kumar (32), both residents of Kullu district, police said. The bus was on its way from Narogi to Bhuntar.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the bus accident and directed the Kullu Deputy Commissioner to provide immediate ex-gratia grant to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed the medical authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the information about the accident was received over the phone and the number of injured could increase. A police team is on the spot.

In another accident, 19 people were injured on Wednesday when the trailer truck they were travelling in overturned in Hamirpur district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Khairi village in Sujanpur area when the driver of the vehicle applied brake. The occupants of the vehicle were on their way to attend a religious function.

A team of the local administration and police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. Ten seriously injured people were rushed to the Hamirpur Medical College. Six people with minor injuries have been discharged after first aid, while three are under treatment at the Sujanpur hospital.

The vehicle was carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit and a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

On Tuesday, 19 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in hit a rock near Bada Kamba in Nichar area of Kinnaur district.

