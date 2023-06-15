Left Menu

AAI begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 09:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, they said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, ''Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire.'' The exact reason behind it will be known after an investigation, he had said A probe has been started into the incident of fire, an AAI spokesperson said.

The fire was doused by 9.40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

