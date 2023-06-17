Left Menu

Man jumps before moving metro train, services briefly affected on Blue Line

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were briefly affected on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped before a moving train at a station, officials said.The incident took place at Nirman Vihar Metro Station. The condition of the man was not immediately known, they said.Due to the incident, the services were briefly affected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:43 IST
Man jumps before moving metro train, services briefly affected on Blue Line
  • Country:
  • India

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were briefly affected on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped before a moving train at a station, officials said.

The incident took place at Nirman Vihar Metro Station. The condition of the man was not immediately known, they said.

''Due to the incident, the services were briefly affected. The train was going towards Vaishali metro station,'' a senior official said.

More details from police were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023