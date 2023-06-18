Left Menu

3 dead in car-truck collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The matter is being investigated, said Additional DCP Traffic Kushwaha.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:06 IST
Three people were killed while another was injured allegedly after their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The four, including two women, had left their homes after telling their families that they were going to attend a birthday party. Medical examination has confirmed that the car occupants were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, police said.

The accident took place in front of the gate of Jasmine Grove society, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Ramanand Kushwaha.

Nikita Khatri from Vikas Puri, Riya Madan belonging to Ashok Vihar Phase 3, and a man identified as Tejaswi of Motinagar died in the accident, police said.

Chirag, who was driving the car, has been admitted to hospital.

According to police officials, the deceased were likely in their early 30s but the exact ages are yet to be ascertained.

Khatri was employed in a marketing company, Madan was a make-up artist and Tejaswi was a garment seller. Chirag, who survived, also deals in garment trade, police officials said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The matter is being investigated, said Additional DCP (Traffic) Kushwaha.

