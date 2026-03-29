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Swift Commute: Vikas Marg Traffic Improvements

The travel time on Delhi's Vikas Marg has decreased to 14-15 minutes due to improved traffic management. Measures such as increased towing, enforcement against illegal parking, better signal optimization, and restricted entry points have eased congestion, streamlining the flow from Trans-Yamuna to central Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:04 IST
Swift Commute: Vikas Marg Traffic Improvements
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Travel times on east Delhi's Vikas Marg have seen a significant decrease to about 14-15 minutes, thanks to enhanced enforcement and traffic management measures, according to the traffic police.

The corridor, which links Trans-Yamuna to central Delhi, frequently encountered congestion issues stemming from illegal parking, broken dividers, and dense pedestrian activity.

In a recent statement, Delhi Traffic Police reported the towing and clamping of nearly 200 vehicles and the penalization of 200 others for improper parking over two weeks, along with improvements such as signal optimization and adjusted entry points at Karkari Mor, contributing to smoother traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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