After commuters' complaints, Delhi minister says he will shortly review changes made in bus routes

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday said he will soon review the changes made in the bus routes following reports of inconvenience to passengers.

Sources said the waiting time has increased on some routes. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had recently implemented dead mileage optimisation techniques to save energy.

''Your dept has rationalized the buses on many routes in order to reduce dead mileage. But this has created several problems for daily commuters as number of buses has been reduced and so the frequency of buses. Kindly ask officers to resolve the issue,'' said a Twitter user.

In DTC's terminology, when a revenue gaining vehicle runs without passengers at the beginning of shift and end of shift, it is defined as dead mileage.

''All changes/modifications made in the routes and or timing will be reviewed personally by me shortly. Necessary action will be taken so that no inconvenience is caused to passengers,'' Gahlot said in a tweet.

The bus routes were redesigned in a way that the first stoppage would be a short distance from the depot the bus starts from for the day. Sources said 51 routes of DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) were transferred to each other which has led to increased waiting and travel time on some bus routes such as 623A, 770, 473A, 542 and 271.

Delhi has around 7,000 buses under its city bus transportation fleet. This includes around 4,000 buses being operated under the DTC and 3,300 cluster buses being operated under DIMTS.

