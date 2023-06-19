Left Menu

Indigo, Vistara get DGCA approval for two international routes

The new routes are part of the airline operators' expansion plans. Air traffic, both domestic and international, has seen a rise after the pandemic, partly due to pent-up demand.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 23:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indigo and Vistara have received approval for two new international routes. Indigo's Delhi-Tbilisi (Georgia) and Vistara's Delhi-Bali routes have been approved by the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The operations in these routes will start on August 7 and August 1, 2023, respectively.

The new routes are part of the airline operators' expansion plans. Air traffic, both domestic and international, has seen a rise after the pandemic, partly due to pent-up demand. Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January-May 2023 were 636.07 lakhs, as against 467.37 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2022, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed.

In the month of May, 132.14 lakh passengers were carried by Indian domestic airlines. They registered an annual growth of 36.10 per cent and monthly growth of 15.24 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

