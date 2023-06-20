Six injured as bus overturns near Noida, traffic disrupted

A bus carrying members of a private company on Tuesday overturned near Noida after hitting a tree, leaving around six people injured, police said.

Traffic was disrupted briefly due to the accident, they said. The incident happened around 5 pm, when the Surajpur-Faridabad bus carrying 28 passengers overturned. ''The bus was carrying staff of a private company but the driver lost control, hit a tree and overturned on the road,'' a police spokesperson said. ''There were 28 passengers on board. Of those all were fine except for six who suffered minor injuries in the accident,'' the spokesperson said. The injured have been taken to a hospital for preliminary treatment, police said. Meanwhile, the road crash briefly disrupted traffic movement on the key Surajpur-Bhangel road.

Police said a crane has been deployed to remove the bus from the road and ensure smooth flow of traffic at the earliest. Officials of the private company and local police are at the spot, police added.

