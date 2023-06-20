Left Menu

Air India firms up order with Airbus, Boeing for 470 planes

The airline has also signed options to buy an additional 70 planes from Boeing including 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, the U.S. planemaker said in a separate statement, making this its biggest order in South Asia.

20-06-2023
Air India has firmed up its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion at list prices, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday, as it pursues a turnaround under its new owners. The Tata-owned airline signed separate purchase agreements with the two planemakers at the Paris Airshow for the jets and some services, a day after domestic rival IndiGo agreed on Monday to buy 500 single-aisle planes from Airbus.

The confirmed orders come as Tata plans to plough billions of dollars in new investments to upgrade Air India's fleet, improve its service and expand its domestic and international network to regain lost market share. "Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years," Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said in the statement.

Air India's firm orders include 70 widebody planes, comprising 34 A350-1000s and six A350-900s from Airbus, and 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777Xs from Boeing. It also includes 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft. The airline has also signed options to buy an additional 70 planes from Boeing including 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, the U.S. planemaker said in a separate statement, making this its biggest order in South Asia.

