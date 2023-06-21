Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi hospitalised

Left Menu

She has symptoms of mild pneumonia. She is on antibiotics and recovering well.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:36 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised here with symptoms of mild pneumonia, the private hospital where she has been admitted said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

According to Manipal Hospitals, she was admitted to its facility located in Old Airport Road on Tuesday night.

Parvathi, the wife of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah, had fever and was suffering from respiratory problems, sources close to the Chief Minister said.

Before flying out to Delhi, the Chief Minister visited the hospital, met his wife and enquired with the doctors about her condition, the sources added.

''The Hon'ble Chief Minister's wife, Mrs Parvathi was admitted to Manipal Hospital Old Airport road on 20th June in the late evening. She has symptoms of mild pneumonia. She is on antibiotics and recovering well. She is currently stable,'' treating doctor and consultant pulmonologist Dr Guruprasad Bhat said.

Siddaramaiah was supposed to fly out at 9.50 am but due to his wife's health condition, he delayed his flight to Delhi by over an hour, sources privy to the matter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

