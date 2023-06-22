Left Menu

Bahrain's Mumtalakat acquires McLaren stake -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:55 IST
Bahrain's Mumtalakat acquires McLaren stake -state news agency
  • Bahrain

Bahrain's state investment fund Mumtalakat has announced the acquisition of a stake in supercar maker McLaren Group, the state news agency said on Thursday without providing detail on the size or value of the deal.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

