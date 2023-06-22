Bahrain's Mumtalakat acquires McLaren stake -state news agency
Bahrain's state investment fund Mumtalakat has announced the acquisition of a stake in supercar maker McLaren Group, the state news agency said on Thursday without providing detail on the size or value of the deal.
