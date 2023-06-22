Left Menu

Goa: GIDC reduces interest on outstanding dues of units under one-time settlement scheme

The Goa Industries Development Corporation has decided to lower the penal interest on outstanding dues of various units from 11 per cent to 5 per cent under a one-time settlement scheme.GIDC managing director Pravimal Abhishekh on Wednesday said the scheme would cover all industrial units and was aimed at helping businesses that suffered immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic.A lot of MSME units in the state suffered major losses due to the pandemic.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Goa Industries Development Corporation has decided to lower the penal interest on outstanding dues of various units from 11 per cent to 5 per cent under a one-time settlement scheme.

GIDC managing director Pravimal Abhishekh on Wednesday said the scheme would cover all industrial units and was aimed at helping businesses that suffered immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''A lot of MSME units in the state suffered major losses due to the pandemic. Under the scheme, there will be reduction only in the penal interest. The principal amount will remain the same for these defaulting units,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

