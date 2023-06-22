Chonhar Bridge could take several weeks to fix after Ukrainian missile strike -RIA

Repairing the Chonhar road bridge after a missile strike Russia has blamed on Ukraine could take up to several weeks, a Russian-installed transport ministry official in Crimea was cited as saying on Thursday.

Russian-appointed officials said earlier on Thursday that Ukrainian missiles had struck the bridge connecting Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, with Russian-held parts of the southern Kherson region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)