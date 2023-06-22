Pilgrims from MP lose their way on return journey from Kedarnath; rescued safely

Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Indore lost their way on the way back from Kedarnath but were rescued by SDRF personnel and moved to safety, officials said here on Thursday.

The pilgrims, all in their 20s, got lost along a river between Garud Chatti and Rambara in Uttarakhand while returning late on Wednesday night from the temple, an SDRF official said.

They were rescued and brought safely to Lincholi, he said.

After being rescued by SDRF personnel, the pilgrims said they had come on Char Dham Yatra and were returning to Sonprayag from Kedarnath. In their hurry to make it in time, they decided to take a shortcut and lost their way, they added.

When they could not find their way back they informed authorities who rushed an SDRF team to their rescue.

The young pilgrims have been identified as Aman (21), Abhay (22), Krishnakant (21) and Kuldip Jaiswal (21).

