Left Menu

Jet maker Textron seeks fuel systems unit sale-sources

Textron Inc, the manufacturer of Bell helicopters and Cessna jets, has revived efforts it ended four years ago to sell a business that makes fuel tanks for cars and is worth in excess of $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The fuel systems business faces headwinds as the car industry pivots from combustion to electric engines.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:12 IST
Jet maker Textron seeks fuel systems unit sale-sources

Textron Inc, the manufacturer of Bell helicopters and Cessna jets, has revived efforts it ended four years ago to sell a business that makes fuel tanks for cars and is worth in excess of $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fuel systems business faces headwinds as the car industry pivots from combustion to electric engines. Textron has been focusing on its aviation business, making investments such as the $238 million acquisition of electric aircraft maker Pipistrel in 2022. Textron has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to run a sale process for the unit, which is called Kautex, the sources said. It said in 2019 it had decided to keep Kautex after exploring a sale or a spin-off with advice from Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

The sources cautioned that a deal is once again not certain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Textron and JPMorgan declined comment. Headquartered in Bonn, Germany, Kautex sits within Textron's industrial business and contributed about $1.8 billion to the company's total revenue of $12.8 billion in 2022.

It operates more than 30 plants in 13 countries, producing fuel tanks and other components used in the manufacturing of parts of vehicles such as windscreens, headlamps and advanced driver assistance systems. Textron shares are down 6% year to-date, underperforming a 14% rise in the S&P 500 Index, as the company's revenue has fallen short of investor expectations that it will capitalize on strong demand from the aviation industry amid a pick-up in travel.

Last year, private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc took Tenneco, a peer of Kautex, private for $7.1 billion, including debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023