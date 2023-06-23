Left Menu

UNDP, Singapore sign SoI to adopt digital credentials for MSMEs

The Statement of Intent serves as the launch of the new initiative titled ‘Project Savannah’ will support the MSMEs to develop a globally endorsed set of Universal Trusted Credentials (UTC).

UNDP | Singapore | Updated: 23-06-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 12:41 IST
“The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation and UNDP are launching an initiative to generate digitally enabled sustainability credentials. Image Credit: Twitter(@GermanyUN)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today signed a Statement of Intent to adopt Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) digital credentials for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) worldwide. 

The Statement of Intent serves as the launch of the new initiative titled ‘Project Savannah’ will support the MSMEs to develop a globally endorsed set of Universal Trusted Credentials (UTC). As a result of having the credentials, the enterprises will have faster access to financing and new market opportunities, enabled by transparent and trusted data.

“The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation and UNDP are launching an initiative to generate digitally enabled sustainability credentials. This is part of a larger effort to develop universal trusted credential for business. This will help them to unlock new access to finance. And it will allow them to better track their sustainability targets”, said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

“Such collaborations will demonstrate the game-changing potential of technology in revolutionising the way MSMEs, the building blocks of every economy, tackle climate change while simultaneously lowering reporting burdens. In time, we foresee initiatives like Project Greenprint playing a crucial role in supplying verified private market and MSME data to inform global efforts on charting more efficient pathways to a low carbon future”, said Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director for Markets and Development of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

