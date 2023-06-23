Left Menu

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and ICMEI sign landmark MOU to strengthen bilateral ties in art and culture

In a significant development, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) have entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual respect in the fields of art and culture. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations by promoting cultural understanding and appreciation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:07 IST
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and ICMEI sign landmark MOU to strengthen bilateral ties in art and culture
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and ICMEI sign landmark MOU to strengthen bilateral ties in art and culture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], June 23: In a significant development, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) have entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), paving the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual respect in the fields of art and culture. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations by promoting cultural understanding and appreciation.

The MOU encompasses a wide range of collaborative fields, including films, television, media, culture, hospitality, tourism, fashion, design, education and training, environment, skill development, performing and fine arts. It underscores the crucial role of mutual cultural respect in fostering relationships and promoting global unity. Through a series of workshops, seminars, and interaction programs, this collaborative initiative will facilitate an enriching exchange of ideas and practices. Immersive experiences, such as music and dance recitals, will provide a platform to appreciate and understand the rich cultural fabric of both Kyrgyzstan and India.

A noteworthy highlight of the MOU is the commitment by the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) to provide a scholarship for a deserving student from Kyrgyzstan for a short-term course. This exceptional opportunity will nurture talent and further foster cultural exchange between the two countries. Expressing delight at the partnership, Askar Beshimov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, acknowledged its potential to forge stronger ties. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, echoed similar sentiments, praising the MOU as a crucial step towards promoting global unity through cultural understanding.

Furthermore, Askar Beshimov has been appointed as the Patron of the Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum by ICMEI. This appointment signifies the commitment of both countries to strengthen their cultural ties and promote mutual understanding. With Ambassador Beshimov's patronage, the forum is expected to create valuable opportunities for artists, filmmakers, and cultural enthusiasts from India and Kyrgyzstan. During their visit to Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, Dr Sandeep Marwah, a renowned film, television, and media personality, received high appreciation and honor from the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan. In recognition of his relentless efforts to foster Indo-Kyrgyzstan relations through art and culture, Dr Marwah was presented with a certificate of appreciation.

The Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum eagerly anticipates a successful and fruitful journey ahead under the esteemed patronage of Ambassador Askar Beshimov. This association between the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan and ICMEI sets a strong foundation for the strengthening of cultural ties and the promotion of mutual understanding between the two nations. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023