Indian envoy discusses action plan on economic cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, assures him of increasing air connectivity

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on the proposed roadmap for cooperation between India and Sri Lanka while assuring him of increasing passenger flight connectivity between the two nations.

Baglay, referring to the increase in tourism, said India would take steps to increase flights between the two countries, a release by the PM Office said on Thursday. Baglay said the public sector, as well as private airlines, are willing to operate flights to destinations in Sri Lanka.

''Alliance Air wants to increase operations and extend current flights from South Indian destinations to Jaffna to Rathmalana Airport as it has been opened for passenger flights,'' it said.

Last year, India and Sri Lanka resumed direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai with four flights weekly by Alliance Air.

During the discussion, the Sri Lankan prime minister urged for more Indian investments in the sectors such as digitalisation, alternative energy and agriculture.

Gunawardena also thanked India for supporting Sri Lanka's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and for the assistance extended during the economic crisis.

India extended assistance worth nearly 4 billion dollars when the island was plunging into its unprecedented economic crisis.

