Left Menu

Indian envoy discusses action plan on economic cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, assures him of increasing air connectivity

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:33 IST
Indian envoy discusses action plan on economic cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, assures him of increasing air connectivity
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has held a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on the proposed roadmap for cooperation between India and Sri Lanka while assuring him of increasing passenger flight connectivity between the two nations.

Baglay, referring to the increase in tourism, said India would take steps to increase flights between the two countries, a release by the PM Office said on Thursday. Baglay said the public sector, as well as private airlines, are willing to operate flights to destinations in Sri Lanka.

''Alliance Air wants to increase operations and extend current flights from South Indian destinations to Jaffna to Rathmalana Airport as it has been opened for passenger flights,'' it said.

Last year, India and Sri Lanka resumed direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai with four flights weekly by Alliance Air.

During the discussion, the Sri Lankan prime minister urged for more Indian investments in the sectors such as digitalisation, alternative energy and agriculture.

Gunawardena also thanked India for supporting Sri Lanka's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and for the assistance extended during the economic crisis.

India extended assistance worth nearly 4 billion dollars when the island was plunging into its unprecedented economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023