Left Menu

Piyush Goyal highlights resolution of six WTO disputes between India-US

Shri Goyal said that India and the US have actively engaged in discussions during the last two years to terminate these six outstanding disputes at the WTO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:06 IST
Piyush Goyal highlights resolution of six WTO disputes between India-US
Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Good and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal has highlighted the resolution of six outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) disputes between US and India through mutually agreed solutions as jointly communicated by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, H.E. Mr. Joseph Biden during the official state visit of the Prime Minister to the USA. While interacting with the media today in New Delhi, the Minister lauded the visionary leadership of the leaders of both countries in taking this historic decision, which enhances the trust and partnership between the two countries. 

The six trade disputes that will be terminated are as follows. Three of them have been filed by India namely Certain Measures Relating to Solar Cells and Solar Modules (DS456); Export Related Measures (DS541) and Additional Duties on Certain Products from the United States (DS585). While the other three disputes that have been filed by the US are Countervailing Measures on Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products from India (DS436); Certain Measures Relating to the Renewable Energy Sector (DS510); and Certain Measures on Steel and Aluminium Products (DS547).

Shri Goyal said that India and the US have actively engaged in discussions during the last two years to terminate these six outstanding disputes at the WTO. These disputes have been filed by India and the US over a decade, representing certain key sectors of the economy such as steel, aluminium, renewable energy, solar products, and certain key export-related measures. This Mutually Agreed Solution (MAS) negotiated by both sides marks the culmination of protracted negotiations, and it is unprecedented in WTO history.

As a part of the agreement, the US has agreed to grant market access to steel and aluminium products under the exclusion process of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act 1962. India has agreed to remove the additional duty, i.e., retaliatory tariffs on certain products. However, the prevailing basic import duty on these products applicable to all imports will continue.

This market access will restore opportunities for Indian steel and aluminium exporters, which were restricted since 14th June 2018 because of the US 232 measure under which additional duties of 25% and 10% were levied on steel and aluminium products respectively.

As part of the market access, going forward, the US Department of Commerce will clear 70% of steel and 80% of aluminium applications for products originating in India. These applications will be made under the exclusion process of Sec. 232 by the importers on behalf of the exporters. It would provide significant impetus to raise India's Steel and Aluminium exports by about 35%.  

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023