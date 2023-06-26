Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. - Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that high public sector pay rises would be "giving with one hand" and "taking with the other" by fuelling higher inflation. - Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is resisting pressure from mayors, grassroots members and trade unions to introduce a policy of universal free school meals for state primary schools in England if his party wins the next general election.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Elite law firms flock to dealmaking Saudi Arabia amid global M&A drought - Rishi Sunak defends possible curbs on UK public sector pay

- Labour under pressure to adopt election pledge on free school meals Overview

- A flurry in dealmaking by Saudi Arabia is attracting some of the biggest names in the legal sector to the country, seeking to compensate for decline in M&A activity in Europe and the United States, with U.S. based law firm Kirkland & Ellis saying it was "actively considering" its options in Riyadh. - Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that high public sector pay rises would be "giving with one hand" and "taking with the other" by fuelling higher inflation.

- Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is resisting pressure from mayors, grassroots members and trade unions to introduce a policy of universal free school meals for state primary schools in England if his party wins the next general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

