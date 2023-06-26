PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Elite law firms flock to dealmaking Saudi Arabia amid global M&A drought - Rishi Sunak defends possible curbs on UK public sector pay

- Labour under pressure to adopt election pledge on free school meals Overview

- A flurry in dealmaking by Saudi Arabia is attracting some of the biggest names in the legal sector to the country, seeking to compensate for decline in M&A activity in Europe and the United States, with U.S. based law firm Kirkland & Ellis saying it was "actively considering" its options in Riyadh. - Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that high public sector pay rises would be "giving with one hand" and "taking with the other" by fuelling higher inflation.

- Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is resisting pressure from mayors, grassroots members and trade unions to introduce a policy of universal free school meals for state primary schools in England if his party wins the next general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

