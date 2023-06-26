Longines Forays into Kerala Market

After testing waters in Kerala market for some years, Longines furthered its commitment to its patrons in Kerala by opening its first boutique in Trivandrum. Located at the vibrant section of the plush Lulu mall, this marks the seventh boutique in India.

The boutique was inaugurated by renowned actress Tamannaah Bhatia along with Longines India Head - Achla Chawla and Hafiz Salahudin, Director, Swiss Time House. She was also gifted the latest novelty from the brand - Longines Conquest.

Speaking about her experience Tamannaah said, “The elegance of Longines has always attracted me towards it and I am really glad that I could be a part of this brand that comes with a legacy of over 190 years. I do wish that the people of Kerala shower their love on the brand and this boutique becomes a huge success.” Longines’ Conquest, a collection that was first registered in 1954, gets a fresh new outlook on an iconic sport line. Drawing on the understated aesthetics of the first models from the mid-1950s, these pieces are presented in a steel case that is water-resistant to 10 bar (100 m) and has a transparent screw-down back.

The store delivers and impressive and interactive customer experience given its contemporary aesthetic and innovative retail environment that allows the customer to interact with the product. The guests will be welcomed to see and try the latest Longines that includes collections like Longines Spirit, The Longines Master Collection, Longines PrimaLuna, HydroConquest, La Grande Classique de Longines, Longines DolceVita to name a few.

About Longines Based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832, the watchmaking company Longines wields expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as official timekeeper of world championships, and as partner of international sports federations, Longines has built strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd., the world’s leading watch manufacturer. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

