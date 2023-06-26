Shree Maruti assisted NCB authority in 18 suspicious shipments in last two years to crack contraband shipments

PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 26: In an effort to combat the issue of drug trafficking, Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics Ltd (SMILE), a prominent delivery and logistics company in India, has provided valuable assistance to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to crack down on 18 incidents of suspicious contraband shipments across the country in the past two years. With its headquarters based in Ahmedabad, the company has built a reputation for maintaining a strict and vigilant approach over the past 37 years. Celebrating International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, on June 26, Shree Maruti reaffirms its unwavering commitment towards a fight against drug menace and contributing to a healthier and stronger India. In recognition of their support to the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs), the company has been honoured with an appreciation and commendation certificate from the NCB.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics Ltd, said "As a leading and sincere player in the delivery and logistics business, we are vigilant in day-to-day operations and provide hassle-free services to our customers. In the last couple of years, it has been observed that delivery services are widely used as a medium for drug trafficking. Considering this, it's our moral responsibility and in the best of the whole logistics business fraternity also to assist the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) in combat against a threat of narcotics trafficking." "We are thankful to the NCB for their support and guidance in handling our operations more carefully and safely. We assure that we are committed to preventing any prohibited goods under the law from passing through our network", added Mokariya.

The NCB issued an appreciation and commendation certificate to Shree Maruti for rendering assistance to the agency and praised the sense of responsibility towards drug law enforcement. The NCB authority had conducted training sessions for Shree Maruti staff to create awareness, increase vigilance and further strengthen their internal security controls. "In the last few years, there has been an increase in incidents of drug trafficking through delivery and logistics firms. Therefore, Proactive action on the part of all delivery and logistics service providers is the need of an hour. Any collective effort to be taken or any guidance or SOP for the sector would be a welcome step and Shree Maruti, as an organization, would like to be part of any future initiative", said Mokariya.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)