Left Menu

China stocks end lower for 4th session on weak holiday tourism data

China and Hong Kong stocks closed down for a fourth straight session on Monday, as tourism data during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival pointed to weak economic recovery. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.4% and 1.5% lower, respectively.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:05 IST
China stocks end lower for 4th session on weak holiday tourism data
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks closed down for a fourth straight session on Monday, as tourism data during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival pointed to weak economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.4% and 1.5% lower, respectively. ** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.4%.

** Oil was slightly higher on Monday and Asian shares were lower as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about Russian stability and crude supply, but left investors hesitant to draw any further conclusions. ** Tourism trips in China during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday climbed 32.3% from a year earlier, but the rebound is smaller than what was seen during the five-day May Day holiday.

** "Tourism and mobility data during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival point to fading post-Covid recovery momentum for in-person services," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. ** Shares of tourism-related companies fell nearly 3%, while consumer staples lost 1.8%.

** S&P Global cut its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.2% from the previous 5.5%, after May data showed recovery in the post-COVID phase was faltering in the world's second-largest economy. ** Investors are waiting for a big burst of stimulus from China before they make more aggressive bets on a recovery, having spent the past few months disappointed by economic data and a lack of meaningful policy response from Beijing.

** Artificial intelligence stocks slumped 5.4% following last session's 5% plunge. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slipped 0.2%.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023