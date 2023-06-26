Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend fall, rouble languishes at 15-month low after failed mutiny

A broad gauge for emerging market stocks hit near three-week lows on Monday after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about stability in the country, sending the rouble to its lowest in nearly 15 months against the dollar. The MSCI's emerging market stocks index fell 0.3% by 0847 GMT, heading for its sixth straight session of declines.

The MSCI's emerging market stocks index fell 0.3% by 0847 GMT, heading for its sixth straight session of declines. A short-lived mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries over the weekend has made Western allies assess how President Vladimir Putin might reassert his authority and what it could mean for the war in Ukraine.

Russia's rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 84.87 in Moscow trading, after hitting 87.2300 in early trade, its weakest point since March, 2022. "Many geopolitical experts claim that President Putin's position is now weaker, which should be positive for Ukraine and it may force him to seek peace talks earlier than previously assumed," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London.

"Should such a scenario unfold, it would be particularly positive for the euro and the CEE currencies – particularly the zloty." Ukraine's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds rose nearly 3 cents on Monday, with the 2041 bond rising as much as 2.9 cents to trade at 42 cents in the dollar - its strongest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022, Tradeweb data showed.

The Polish zloty was flat against the euro, while other central and eastern European currencies edged lower against the euro. The Turkish lira plunged nearly 3% to a new record low of 26 against the dollar, after the central bank took steps to simplify its macroprudential framework over the weekend, having hiked rates sharply last week.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds jumped after the country's parliament approved a revised budget in a last- ditch bid to clinch a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). China and Hong Kong stocks closed down for a fourth straight session on Monday, as tourism data during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival pointed to weak economic recovery.

S&P Global cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's post-reopening recovery that is spurring more calls for further stimulus. South Africa's rand was among rare gainers against the dollar, firming some 0.2%. Data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed offshore investors sold a net 7.63 billion rand ($407 million) of South African stocks last week.

