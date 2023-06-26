Kalamandir Jewellers sets a shining example with Rs 8 crore in cash prize to 200 employees

Kalamandir Jewellers, a leading jewellery retailer, organised two prestigious award ceremonies, the Kalamandir Platinum Champions 3.0 and The Golden Awards 4.0, in a dazzling display of recognition and celebration.

The Kalamandir Platinum Champions 3.0 was aimed at acknowledging and honouring the best-performing employees and teams within the organisation for 2022-23. Demonstrating its expertise and commitment, the sales team at Kalamandir Jewellers achieved remarkable success by successfully selling platinum jewellery, even in smaller towns like Kosamba. The outstanding accomplishment also reflects the trust and preference customers have for Kalamandir as a brand, with over 50,000 pieces of platinum jewellery sold annually.

Appreciating the staff's unwavering dedication and hard work, Kalamandir Jewellers awarded an extraordinary cash prize of Rs. 8 crore to 200 employees. The company recognised and rewarded 85% of its staff for meeting or surpassing the sales targets.

“The trust of our customers is paramount for us but it is our employees whose efforts and dedication are the reason for our success. The Platinum Champions is our endeavour to recognise their efforts in our growth. The cash prize of Rs. 8 crore is the largest prize money ever awarded by a jewellery retail chain in India, but our employees deserve it and more,” said Sharad Shah, owner of Kalamandir Jewellers.

The entertaining award ceremony incorporated a host of fun activities and engaging dance performances. The list of awards included unsung hero, most innovative person, best labelling team, marketing/photography/designing team and many more. Each category highlighted the exceptional contributions and achievements of teams from Kalamandir Jewellers’ Surat Head Office, and showrooms in Kosamba, Bharuch, Vapi, and Ankleshwar.

The ceremony showcased the commitment and dedication of the Surat Kalamandir sales team, who received the esteemed “Most Dependable Team” award. Other categories celebrated the winners of “Platinum Most Valuable Player”, “Platinum Game Changer”, “Platinum Super Striker”, and the “Kalamandir Game Changer Team”, which was won by the team from Vapi.

The festivities continued with a Bollywood Punjabi night, featuring famous Punjabi singer AK Singh and his team, who infused the evening with electrifying music and energy.

Organised on the second day, the Golden Awards 4.0 were designed to honour and recognise the valuable contributions of partners, associates, and suppliers who have played a significant role in Kalamandir Jewellers’ success. The event commenced with a traditional pooja and lighting of the lamp, followed by a captivating performance by a renowned dance group.

Highlighting the company’s vision and values, Milan Shah, owner of Kalamandir Jewellers, said, “These awards do not only recognise excellence but also foster healthy competition and serve as an inspiration for growth within the jewellery retail sector. They showcase our commitment to our customers, employees and partners. I am confident that the celebration of achievements will help take Kalamandir Jewellers to even greater heights in the future.” The Golden Awards encompassed various categories, honouring trusted partners, achievers, teams, and individuals in different divisions such as Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Kalamandir Jewellers presented incentive cheques to the sales achievers, while 31 candidates from the Surat branch became eligible to win foreign trips.

