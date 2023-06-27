PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - KPMG to axe 5% of US workforce as demand for services slows - Rail operators draw up plans to close most ticket offices in England - Goldman Sachs to name former trading boss Tom Montag for board seat - Hunt demands action from banks to reward savers

Overview - KPMG is cutting 5% of its workforce in the U.S., its second round of job cuts this year, as it struggles with the slowdown in demand for consulting and other services. - Rail operators are drawing up plans for the potential closure of most station ticket offices in England, in a move that will inflame the rail union' long-running dispute with the industry and the UK government. - Goldman Sachs plans to nominate Tom Montag, a former partner at the Wall Street firm's trading division and until recently a top executive at Bank of America, to its board of directors. - Banks have been warned by chancellor Jeremy Hunt they could face a regulatory crackdown unless they pass on higher interest rates to savers, amid claims the sector is profiting at the expense of struggling households.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)