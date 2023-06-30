PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - NHS aims to double training places for doctors and nurses - Audi chief ousted after German carmaker lags behind rivals - UK regulator to crack down on electricity generators making 'excessive profits' - ECB hawks take aggressive stance on rates after UK inflation wake-up call

Overview - Under the first long-term staffing strategy by the NHS for 20 years, medical school training places for doctors are due to double to 15,000 by 2031. Training places for nurses and midwives are due to almost double, to 54,000, by 2031. GP training places are meant to rise by 50% to 6,000. - Audi said on Thursday that Gernot Döllner, who is currently Volkswagen's head of strategy, will take over as chief executive of the Ingolstadt-based carmaker from Markus Duesmann, starting in September.

- Ofgem said on Thursday that an investigation had found some generators had withheld supplies in order to fetch a higher price for them in the back-up market, pushing up costs for consumers at the height of the energy crisis. - Several members of the European Central Bank's rate-setting governing council told the Financial Times that recent criticism of the Bank of England over its struggle to bring down inflation had served as a cautionary tale during private discussions at their annual conference in Sintra, Portugal.

