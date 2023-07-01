Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until July 10
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 02:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 02:21 IST
Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority has issued a statement on Friday extending the closure of Sudanese airspace until July 10, to all air traffic with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.
Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement