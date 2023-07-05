Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling set to surpass $8 billion in cumulative exports in 2023

Cumulative exports by Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling, the e-commerce exports program by Amazon, are set to exceed $8 billion in 2023, according to the Exports Digest 2023.

Launched in 2015, Amazon Global Selling is a flagship e-commerce exports program that helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs and entrepreneurs to start or expand their exports business using e-commerce. So far, the platform has more than 1.25 lakh (125K) exporters onboard.

These exporters are capitalizing on the platform's global reach, showcasing millions of 'Made in India' products to customers worldwide through Amazon's expansive network of 18+ international marketplaces including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

"Amazon Global Selling is helping entrepreneurs across India sell millions of Made in India products to customers globally. The program is seeing remarkable momentum and it resonates in the success of tens of thousands of exporters who are part of the program. Our focus remains on removing pain-points associated with running an exports business and we have reduced the average go-to-market time for entrepreneurs on the program exporting to the US by 35% in the last two years," said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India.

The Exports Digest 2023 provides valuable insights into the achievements and scale of Indian exports. The Amazon Global Selling program has attracted exporters from more than 200 cities, including tier-2 towns such as Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), and Kolhapur (Maharashtra).

Here are some key highlights: