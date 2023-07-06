TVS Emerald Wins "Best Architecture Plan of the Year" Award for their Themed Property 'Elements' at FICCI REISA Summit, Chennai

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6: Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald), a leading real estate developer, has won the "Best Architecture Plan of the year" Award for its project TVS Emerald Elements at the Real Estate and Infrastructure Summit and awards 2023 (REISA) held in Chennai recently. The summit was organized by FICCI and supported by CREDAI and Anarock.

TVS Emerald 'Elements' is a unique theme-based project designed around the five elements of life - Air, Water, Fire, Space and Wind. This project, the fourth theme-based offering by the brand, comes with a revenue potential of approximately Rs. 800 crores. It will be built on 6.56 acres in Kovilambakkam with 65% open space. The project features five terraces, each one thoughtfully crafted to engage the five senses. At its heart, a sprawling central podium spans 35,000 square feet, comprising of amenities such as a tree house, a butterfly garden, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym and a Zen garden.

The design of the project reflects the brand's enduring commitment to sustainability and enjoys a silver-rating by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council). The brand plans to launch more theme-based projects in South India this year. Ecstatic about the development, Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO, TVS Emerald, said, "We are delighted to have won this award. Our architects and designers have combined the key principles of design with cutting-edge craftsmanship to make this project unique and state-of-the-art. The five elements transcend every aspect of the project, from design and decor to amenities and landscaping. It also strengthens our commitment to sustainability, an enduring principle of our brand."

The project will be launched on 16 July 2023. TVS Emerald is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, TVS Emerald takes pride in their ability to deliver innovative and contemporary designs that stand the test of time. By combining expertise in real estate development with a keen eye for design, they aim to create homes that not only meet the needs and aspirations of customers but also leave a lasting impact on the real estate landscape. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value and Service and has delivered about 2.4 million sq. ft. of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 million sq. ft. of under-development projects.

