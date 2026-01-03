Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Bold Appointment: Budanov Takes Helm Amid Ukraine’s Critical Hour

General Kyrylo Budanov, a prominent figure in Ukraine's military intelligence, becomes Zelenskyy's new chief of staff. Known for his successful operations against Russian assets, Budanov's appointment indicates a shift towards prioritizing defense and security. This change comes as Ukraine continues diplomatic efforts to secure a peace deal with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant decision amid ongoing tensions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff. Budanov, previously the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, is renowned for his strategic acumen and successful operations targeting Russian military assets.

Replacing Andrii Yermak, whose resignation followed an anti-corruption raid, Budanov's appointment signals a potential shift in Ukraine's governance. As diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian invasion escalate, Budanov's experience comes at a crucial time, especially with Zelenskyy estimating a peace deal as nearly finalized.

Having survived assassination attempts, Budanov's role emphasizes Ukraine's focus on defense and security. His influence is expected to further fortify Ukraine's strategic interests, with significant contributions to intelligence and operations aimed at weakening Russian capabilities.

