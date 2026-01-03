Decision taken because of recent developments all across: Saikia on why KKR is being asked to release Rahman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:48 IST
Decision taken because of recent developments all across: Saikia on why KKR is being asked to release Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KKR
- Rahman
- Saikia
- release
- developments
- deletion
- contention
- decision
- kkr-cricket
- player-release
ALSO READ
Rising Drug Prices and Health Developments: A Closer Look
Pharma Price Hikes and Global Drug Developments Amid Regulatory Changes
Qatar Commends Saudi and UAE on Yemen Developments
Himachal Unveils Ambitious Developments in Township, Education, and Health Sectors
ASEAN Leaders to Deliberate Myanmar's Election Developments